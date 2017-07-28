Celtic fight back proves in vain against leaders

Have your say

Dewsbury Celtic produced a terrific second half fight back but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 38-22 defeat against National Conference League Division Three leaders West Bowling last Saturday.

Celtic rallied from 16 points down to only 26-22 behind before West Bowling pulled clear in the final 10 minutes and tries from Harry Williams and Richard Lumb secured victory.

Williams had a fine game for Bowling as he also landed five goals, while further tries came from Daniel Gregory, Oliver Bartle, Nicholas Fontaine (twice) and Ben Heald.

Liam Walmsley, James Walker, George Senior and Josh West had led the Celtic fight back, while Thomas Halloran landed three goals but their efforts proved in vain.

Victory leaves West Bowling three points clear at the top of the table, while Celtic remain in 11th place and they entertain play-off chasing Rylands Sharks on Saturday.

Batley Boys return to Yorkshire Men’s League action on Saturday, following two weeks without a fixture, when they entertain Queensbury on Saturday.

The Boys remain second in the table, two points behind Siddal Academy with three games in hand.

Batley’s title hopes were handed a boost last week when Siddal slipped to a surprise 48-16 defeat away to Bentley.

Mirfield Stags slipped to a 28-24 defeat at home to York Acorn and are now sixth in Division One.