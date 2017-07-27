Bulldogs and Rams at home in opening round of Championship Shield

Have your say

Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams will both face home fixtures in the opening round of the Kingstone Press Championship Shield on Sunday August 6.

The Bulldogs have been paired at home to Swinton Lions in their opening game, while Dewsbury entertain Rochdale Hornets.

The opening round of Shield fixtures were released today (Thursday), with the remaining six rounds for all clubs due to be announced on Monday.

The other opening Shield fixtures see Bradford Blls host Toulouse and Sheffield Eagles at home to Oldham.