Bowlers gear up for Mirfield Merit finals as veterans knock-outs reach climax

The DV Mellor Mirfield Pairs bowls final and the Mirfield Merit Final will both be played on Sunday July 16.

The pairs final will be played at Ossett Flying Horse, with matches starting at 10.30am, while the Merit final takes place at Horbury WMC, start 3pm.

DV Mellow Mirfield Pairs Final: 1 Slattery & G Higgins (Lower Hopton), 2 M Atkinson & G Siswick (Crosland Moor), 3 R Hitchen & I Booth (Lower Hopton), 4 K Walder & T Green (Whitkirk BC), 5 P Mottram & S Thompson (Denby Grange), 6 S Walker & D Towning (Ossett FH), 7 D Cowsill & J Normanton (Alverthorpe), 8 B Massey & R Meese (Dearne Sports).

Mirfield Merit Final, sponsored by Taylors Bowls: 1 Tom Hanson (Pudsey BC), 2 Wayne Moseley (Crosland Moor), 3 Ian Booth (Lower Hopton), 4 Trevor Benn (The Harold), 5 Andy Webb (Ossett FH), 6 Harry Seehra (Lower Hopton), 7 Gareth Coates (Mirfield OB), 8 Mark Bramall (Netherton Con), 9 Scott Fisher (Denby Grange), 10 Joe Cranston (Crossgates BC), 11 Josh Mordue (Pudsey BC), 12 Mike Sweeney (Netherton Con), Jon Wilcox (Crossgates BC), 14 Chris Hatton (Pudsey BC), 15 Jeff Normanton (Alverthorpe WMC), 16 Gary Walker (Spen Victoria).

n The West Riding and Spen Valley CGBA will stage their pairs merit final at Spen Victoria CB&AC this Sunday (July 9), with matches starting at 10.30am.

Finalists: Mark Allman & Craig Hebberd (Pudsey Littlemoor), Gary Ammat & Mark Barlow (Ossett Flying Horse), Darren Atkinson & Danny Towning (Ossett Flying Horse), Gary Foulkes & Danny Teale (Ossett Flying Horse), Adam Douglas & Matt Hollingworth (Overthorpe Sports), Graham Garnett & Steve Shannon (Hanging Heaton), Greg Hutchinson & Tony Quinn (Cleckheaton Sports), Andy Hodgson & Tom Lawrence (Pudsey BC)

n The North Kirklees Veterans BA team knock-out finals were held last Thursday despite initial worries of the state of the greens.

Hanging Heaton won the Division One final, defeating Thornhill C&BC 165-87, Heckmondwike overcame Drighlington 152-135 in the Division Two final, Soothill edged out Ossett C&BC B team 150-141 in an exciting Division Three final while Ossett’s C team won the Division Four final as they overcame Firth Park 136-124.