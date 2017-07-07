Batley teams strike gold to win national championships

BATLEY Underwater hockey teams won two golds and a silver medal at the National Championships held at the John Charles Centre last Saturday.

Teams travelled from as far as the Orkney Islands and Plymouth to compete at the championships, which saw around 180 players attend, with 10 minute matches played in three pool areas at a depth of two metres.

Batley had a very successful tournament as they came first in the Under-14 and Under-18s categories and second in the Under-12s.

A second Under-12s team, which included beginners to the sport, finished fifth, while a team that included two players from Batley came fourth in the Under-16s category.

All players received a commemorative water bottle sponsored by Cross Keys Garage Morley.

Nine players from the Batley club will travel to Tasmania to take part in the underwater hockey World Championships.

It is the fourth World Age Group Championships and Great Britain’s first match is next Friday (July 14) when the Under-19 men face Columbia at 3am UK time.

Games can be watched by visiting the YouTube link at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCXkwQvkGuU CMAS.