Batley Boys win to move clear at top of Premier

Batley Boys completed a Yorkshire Men’s League double over Beverley stretching their winning run to eight matches as they moved two points clear at the top of the Premier Division last Saturday.

It was the Boys third game in seven days but tries from Joe O’Hanlon (two), Josh Ritcher, Aaron James, Ryan Crossley and Nathan Williams, along with three Adam Bingham goalsm sealed a 30-14 win.

Josh Knowles was top tackler with 28, while man-of-the-match was Bingham followed by Gav Davies, Aaron James and Lewis Hardy.

The Boys are two points clear of Siddal Academy and entertain East Hull this Saturday.

Mirfild Stags suffered a 42-34 defeat away to Keighley Albion last Saturday and lie third-bottom in Division One ahead of this week’s trip to bottom side York Acorn, who have lost all six matches.

Batley Boys DMR lie fourth in Division Five with two wins and two defeats from their four matches and they travel to Queensbury A on Saturday.

Shaw Cross Sharks warmed up for Saturday’s Alliance League Division One derby away to Thornhill Trojans with an impressive 58-34 victory over East Leeds.

The win saw Shaw Cross A leap frog the Trojans into sixth place.

Dewsbury oor A lie fourth in Alliance Division Two following a 44-18 defeat away to Oulton Raiders and they are without a game this week.