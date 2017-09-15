Batley Boys secure 16th win of league campaign

Batley Boys ended the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division campaign with a perfect record of 16 straight victories after they overcame Bentley 14-4 in their final game of the regular season last Saturday.

The Boys started well with forwards Matthew Sheridan, Sean Sheard, the returning Dan Scales and Josh O’Sully, along with Jordan Brown and Aaron James working hard.

A wonderful kick from Adam Bingham set up winger Josh Ritcher to score in the corner and Bingham added the extras.

Bentley capitalised on some poor defending to score but Bingham responded with a penalty on the stroke of half-time as the Boys led 8-4.

Batley produced an excellent defensive display after the break to keep Bentley scoreless as strong tackling from Sheridan, Scales, Nathan Lumb, Josh O’Sully and James kept the visitors out.

Ritcher and Aaron Briggs both made last ditch tackles on the right, while Josh Whitehead kept the left hand side intact with a wonderful defensive stint.

Mick Dyson and Bingham combined to set up winger Jonny Marsden to score the clinching try at the corner and Bingham converted.

O’Sully had a late try chalked off for a knock on but the Boys had done enough to seal victory.

Man-of-the-match was Aaron James followed by Bingham and Dyson.

The Boys now entertain Beverley in the top four play-off this Saturday (2.30pm).