Batley Boys scoop Premier awards double

Batley Boys capped a memorable season when they scooped two awards at the Yorkshire Men’s League awards ceremony held at Shaw Cross Sharks on October 4.

The Boys open age team went all season unbeaten in the Premier Division, which was an exceptional achievement for a side who were only promoted to the top flight 12 months ago.

Premier Division coach of the year was shared by Batley duo Terry Bairstow and Pete Bingham, while Adam Bingham was awarded the Premier Division player of the Year 2017.

Dewsbury Moor will entertain Oldham St Annes in the National Conference League Division Two play-off semi-final on Saturday (kick off 2.30pm).

Oldham booked their semi-final spot by beating Eastmoor Dragons 40-4 in their final game of the regular season.

That win also confirmed Moor a third place finish in the final league standings and they will now bid to cap a fine season by reaching the play-off final.

The other semi sees fourth placed Eastmoor entertaining Woolston Rovers.