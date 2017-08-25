Batley Boys overcome rivals to finish top

BATLEY Boys secured top spot in the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division thats to a 34-12 win over title rivals Siddal Academy at Halifax Road last Saturday.

Batley opened the scoring when a wonderful pass from Adam Bingham set up youngster Josh Scruton to dive over in the corner for a try on debut. Bingham added a wonderful touchline conversion.

Batley’s forwards kept the roll on with Matt Sheridan, Gav Davies, Aaron James and Josh O’Sully, along with Lewis Hardy, making hard yards.

Centre Josh Whitehead collected his first try of the afternoon after gathering a grubber kick and Batley added the third try through Aaron James, which Bingham converted.

Siddal hit back with a converted try but a Bingham penalty helped the Boys into a 16-6 half-time lead.

Batley began the second half well with Shaun Sheard, Josh Knowles, Ben Denville and Mick Dyson to the fore and Bingham gathered his own kick through to score.

Whitehead had a try ruled out for a knock on but Jay Jay Price crossed, with Bingham adding the goal, before Whitehead collected his second try following a break down the field and great handling by the half-backs.

Man-of-the-match was Whitehead followed by Ryan Crossley and Aaron James.

Batley were due to host Queensbury last night (Wednesday) and meet Bentley on September 9 (ko 2.30pm) at Halifax Road before the top four play offs.