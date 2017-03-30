Batley Boys earn impressive away win but miss out on cup semi-final place

Batley Boys secured a 48-12 victory over Milford Marlins A in their final group game of the Forty20 Cup last Saturday.

The Boys have finished fifth in the group stages and agonisingly miss out on a semi-final place on points difference.

The Boys forwards laid down a platform with Gav Davies, Matthew Sheridan, Phil Heath and Josh O’Sullivan making yards.

Half backs Luke Sheridan and Adam Bingham created an opening for centre Josh Whitehead to score the first try, which Bingham converted.

Full-back Jay Jay Price broke from a sloppy tackle and raced 45 metres to score.

William Brook added his first try of the afternoon and Gav Davies also crossed before half-time.

The Boys defence had been solid, as Knowles and Crossley along with Sheridan and Davies led the tackling but an error allowed Milford to reply with a try.

Dec Casey created another chance following a 30 metre break before a Milford defender chased back to prevent the score but Batley’s four first half tries, all converted by Bingham, enabled them to lead 24-6 at the break.

The Boys stepped up a gear after the break and Brook gathered a pass from acting half-back Knowles to grab his second try, which Bingham again improved.

More slick handling by the Boys saw Briggs feed O’Sullivan, who looped a pass over a defender for Josh Ritcher to dive over.

Milford replied with a second try when a Batley attack broke down and the home side raced 60 metres to score only for the Boys to hit back straight from the kick off.

Matthew Sheridan produced a terrific pass to Knowles, who raced away to the line only to be knocked unconscious in the act of scoring.

Bingham kicked the conversion and then added his name to the try scorers after great work by Sheard, Crossley, Hardy and Davies had driven them into a good field position.

Bingham added his eighth goal of the afternoon to finish with a personal haul of 20 points as the Boys ran out comfortable winners.

Batley’s man-of-the-match was Josh O’Sullivan with great attack and defence as he led from the front, followed by Josh Knowles after his great work with the ball and Matthew Sheridan, who also produced a fine display capped with a try assist.

The Boys go into their Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division campaign buoyed by some impressive cup display.

Their opening league game is this Saturdaywith a trip to Queensbury, who play at Halifax Rugby Union Club (HX2 8AX). Kick-off is 2.30pm,