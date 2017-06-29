Back-to-Back wins hand Rams lifeline

Dewsbury Rams are targeting a crucial spell of four matches as they aim to pull clear of the Kingstone Press Championship relegation zone.

A thrilling 20-16 victory over Oldham last Wednesday night saw the Rams move level on points with Swinton Lions and one behind the Roughyeds, after Gareth Moore’s late touchdown and two Paul Sykes goals secured two precious points.

Dewsbury could have been forgiven for showing fatigue in last Sunday’s clash at home to Toulouse but they followed up with a magnificent display to run out 34-22 winners against the high flying French side.

That win, coupled with Oldham losing at Bradford Bulls, has thrown the relegation battle wide open.

Back-to-back wins have propelled Neil Kelly’s men out of the relegation zone for the first time this season and there is renewed hope among supporters that they can avoid the drop.

Kelly has strengthened the Rams squad with the addition of Toby Everett from London Broncos, while Moore has also had an impact since signing.

Macauley Hallett, who joined in a swap deal which saw Jason Crookes move to Batley, grabbed a crucial 62nd minute try against Toulouse as the Rams got a grip on the game in the second half.

Focus now switches to the remaining four games of the regular season, after which the top four sides will contest the qualifiers for the right to play in Super League. The remaining eight clubs retain whatever points they have after 23 rounds as the fight against relegation intensifies.

Dewsbury have played the top five sides twice and their remaining matches are against teams who they will face again after the season splits.

The Rams face a key game against Rochdale Hornets on Sunday and know a third straight victory will see them move above another of their relegation rivals.

With Oldham entertaining Toulouse and Swinton away to Sheffield, the Rams could be as high as eighth in the Championship table come Sunday evening.

Dewsbury follow up their clash against Rochdale with a fourth Heavy Woollen derby of the season when they travel to Batley on July 9 having already beaten the Bulldogs on three previous occasions.

The Rams travel to Swinton for another vital game on July 16 and end the regular season at home to Sheffield.