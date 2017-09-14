Awards treble for Rams star Brown

AAron Brown scooped three awards at the Dewsbury Rams presentation night on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has played over 100 games for the Rams since joining from Leeds Rhinos Academy in 2013 and he has already penned a new deal to remain at the club next season having enjoyed his best campaign so far.

Brown was awarded the Rams players’ player of the year and was voted supporters’ player of the year, while also scooping the man of steel.

Toby Adamson has enjoyed a terrific season as the Rams produced a superb run of displays to pull clear of the Kingstone Press Championship relegation zone and qualify for the Shield semi-finals and Neil Kelly awarded the back rower the coaches player of the year.

Forward of the year went to Jode Sheriffe and winger Dale Morton picked up back of the year.

Full-back James Glover scooped the Amber Ribbon supporters group award, while Clubman of the Year, handed out by lifelong fan Elsie Fryer, went to groundsman Paul Moore for his tireless work carried out on the Tetley’s Stadium pitch.

Dewsbury produced a vastly improved performance despite suffering a 16-12 defeat to Bradford Bulls last Sunday but with a place in the Championship Shield semi-finals already assured they can begin to plan for a trip to Toulouse.

Speaking of the Bulls defeat, Kelly said: “If we had cut the errors out and been a bit better disciplined we would have won the game.

“It’s more encouraging for me because I now know what we need to get out of out game.

“We have proved we can win games when we don’t make errors and our discipline is better and there’s nothing to stop us doing that in the next two or three games.”

Dewsbury have also starting looking towards next season and with a number of players having already agreed new deals to remain, the Rams have further strengthened their squad with the addition of two new players.

Second row forward Martyn Reilly has agreed a one year deal to join the Rams once he finishes the current season with Halifax.

The Rams have also signed Huddersfield Giants centre, Harry Woollard, who signed for Huddersfield Giants aged just 16 following a successful junior career which included spells at Shaw Cross Sharks, Dewsbury Moor and Drighlington.