Adamson departs Rams for Hornets

Dewsbury Rams have passed on their best wishes to two players departing for pastures new.

Second row Toby Adamson has left to join Championship rivals Rochdale Hornets, while prop forward Mitch Stringer will take up a new role as player coach at League One side Hemel Stags.

Adamson joined the Rams in 2015 from North Wales Crusaders and went on to make 58 appearances for the club, scoring nine tries.

He played a big part in Dewsbury pulling clear of the Championship relegation zone and going on to qualify for the Shield semi-finals last season.

Neil Kelly recognised his efforts since arriving at the club after eight matches and awarded Adamson coaches player of the season.

Stringer joined the Rams midway through the 2016 season having racked up over 300 appearances with Sheffield Eagles.

He featured eight times, plus three off the bench in his first year, and played seven times, with a further five as substitute, last season.

Stringer joins his former Eagles teammate Jack Howieson along with Tim Farnden as part of a new coaching team at Hemel.

