Moorlands march on with ninth Premiership success

Moorlands recorded a ninth win of the season in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership last Saturday as they overcame Skelmanthorpe by 135 runs.

Victory saw Moorlands consolidate third place in the table and they are now just two points behind reigning champions Delph and Dobcross, who suffered a surpirse one-wicket defeat against Broad Oak.

Moorlands batting was again to the fore as Jared Maxwell and Andrew Fortis (23) got their innings off to a decent start.

Maxwell went on to make 72, while Cameron French strruck 74 and Liam Smith (51) also made a half century as the Mirfield side posted an impressive 282-7.

Mohammaed Khan, Joshua Ingham and Liam O’Dea picked up two wickets apiece for Skelmanthorpe.

The visitors were bowled out for 147 in reply as Michael Padgett led the way with an impressive haul of 6-44, while David Winn (3-37) supported.

O’Dea (55) top scored for Skelmanthorpe but couldn’t prevent his side slipping to defeat.

Hoylandswaine have moved 10 points clear of delph at the top, while they are 12 ahead of Moorlands after they defeated Barkisland by 141 runs.

Former Cleckheaton batsman Chris Holliday continued his impressive form after joining Hoylandswaine in the close season as he made 117 as his side posted 358 before dismissing Barkisland for 217.

Mirfield bid to maintain their fine run when they visit mid-table Armitage Bridge on Saturday.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship after they defeated Linthwaite by 76 runs to claim a ninth win in 10 matches.

Nazar Hussain had a terrific all-round game for Parish as he top scored with 65 not out, with support coming from James Hardcastle (45), David Bolt (34) and Daniel Hope (26no) in their total of 261-6.

Parish opening bowlers Nazar Hussain and Tom Fretwell tore into the Linthwaite top order in reply, leaving the visitors reeling.

Safar Rehman offered some resistance, batting at number seven, as he made 85 but Linthwaite were eventually bowled out for 185 in the 48th over.

Fretwell led the way with 5-32, while Hussain followed up his efforts with the bat by claiming 4-37.

Mirfield completed a hat-trick of wins for the district as they defeated Thurstonland by 114 runs in the Conference section.

Opening batsman Adam Goldthorpe struck a superb 131, with James Broadhead (26) the second highest scorer in their total of 236, which was boosted by 38 extras.

Lee Booth (3-74) and Kaleel Ahmed (3-25) wre pick of the Thurstonland bowlers.

Mohammed Malik (53) led the Thurstonland reply, while Ahmed chipped in with 28 but they were bowled out for 122.

Naseer Saudagar claimed 4-39 and Shaun Stenhouse 4-29 as Mirfield claimed a third win of the season to move up to ninth place and they visit Cumberworth United this week.