Moorlands claim maximum points over double weekend

Moorlands racked up a maximum 12 points over a profitable double weekend in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership.

The Mirfield side secured a 25-run win against Kirkburton on Saturday and then edged home by one-wicket against Thongsbridge 24 hours later.

Heavy rain saw last Saturday’s game reduced to 20 overs a side but the Moorlands batsmen were in form as Michael Rounding (44no), Cameron French (43), Jarred Maxwell (39) and Andrew Fortis (28) all made useful contributions as they posted 189-5.

Jonathan Butterfield (34), Siraj Sajid (33) and Tom Burkinshaw (25) were the leading scorers in Kirkburton’s reply but they were restricted to 164-6 from 20 overs as Darrell Sykes claimed 3-47.

Moorlands earned a fifth win of the season as they moved up to third place in the Premiership with a closely fought win over Thongsbridge.

Sykes was again in form when he claimed 4-8 after Nicky Smith (4-42) and Andrew Walker (2-42) did the early damage.

Ben Howitt (31) top scored as Thongsbridge were bowled out for 131 in the 43rd over.

French top scored with 42 in reply but Moorlands lost wickets at regular intervals as Thomas Raven-Hill (4-30) and James Wagstaff (3-50) impressed but number nine batsman Walker made a crucial 19 not out to steer Moorlands home by one-wicket.

Moorlands face a second successive league double weekend as they entertain Honley on Saturday and travel to Cawthorne on Sunday.

That game has been brought forward 24 hours from the scheduled Bank Holiday Monday fixture due to Huddersfield Town’s Play-off final at Wembley.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers are now two points clear at the top of the Championship after they recorded a fifth win in six matches with a seven-wicket triumph over Clayton West last Saturday.

David Swann top scored with 56 and Kyle Hitchman (38) supported as Clayton West posted 138-6 in a match reduced to 23 overs per side.

Connor Rowlands was pick of the Mirfield Parish bowlers with 4-36.

Parish eased to their target with 16 balls to spare as Tim Orrell made 52 at the top of the innings, while David Bolt (26) and Rashid Yousaf (34no) supported to leave Parish two points clear of Shelley.

Mirfield followed up their opening win of the season against Denby to record a thrilling one-wicket win in a low scoring game against Birkby Rose Hill.

Beau McGuinness produced a terrific bowling display when he claimed 6-18 from his allotted six overs.

Emma Bolt mopped up the tail end with 3-3 from 2.4 overs as Birkby were bowled out for 65.

Birkby fought back and threatened an unlikely win as Kamran Shabir, Jahangir Khan and Mushtaq Hussain claimed two wickets each.

Parish lost nine wickets but stumbled to their target in 19.3 overs and McGuinness made a crucial 11 not out.