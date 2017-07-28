Moorlands and Parish lose ground following defeats

Moorlands and Mirfield Parish Cavaliers both lost ground in their respective Drakes Huddersfield League divisions after suffering defeats last Saturday.

Moorlands slipped from second to fourth place in the Premiership after they suffered a nine-wicket defeat to reigning champions Delph and Dobcross, while Parish’s Championship title hopes suffered a set back as they lost by three wickets to Slaithwaite.

Delph took advantage of the bowler friendly conditions at Memorial Park as they dismissed Moorlands for just 70 in 24 overs.

Opener David Winn (10) and number 10 Andrew Walker (15no) were the only batsmen to make double figures as Wasim Qasim (5-30) and Mohammed Shakir (3-27) ripped through their batting order.

Nicky Smith trapped Delph opener Ian Gleeve lbw for four but that proved to be Moorlands only success as Masun Hussain (30no) and Shreevats Goswami (34no) powered the visitors to victory in just 12 overs.

Delph moved back up to second place, but remain 21 points adrift of leaders Hoylandswaine, while Moorlands are one of three sides level seven further back on 71 points.

Mirfield Parish were bowled out for 161 on their way to a three wicket defeat against Slaithwaite in the Championship.

Tim Orrell (24), Rashid Yousaf (23), Terence James (21) and David Bolt (23) all made useful starts but were unable to go on and build a big innings as Sohail Butt (3-23), Alikhan Jadoon (2-52) and Harrison Quarmby (2-28) kept them in check.

Parish were bowled out in 40 overs but fought back and almost pulled off an unlikely win.

Parish switched their bowlers at regular intervals with James Hardcastle taking 2-31, while Nazir Hussain, Tom Fretwell, Daniel Hope and Connor Rowlands picked up a wicket apiece.

But it wasn’t enough as a useful middle order stand between Chris Coleman (37) and Chris Shannon (27) provided the impetus for Slaithwaite to complete the win.

Defeat leaves Parish six points behind leaders Rastrick and three ahead of third placed Almondbury Wesleyans.

Mirfield picked up their fifth win of the season as they defeated Upperthong by 32 runs in a low scoring Conference game.

Mirfield were indebted to a crucial innings of 38 by number seven batsman Andrew Young as they were bowled out for 128 in 40 overs.

Extras was the next top scorer with 32 as Benjamin Balmforth produced a superb spell of bowling to claim 7-27 in 13 overs.

However, James Briggs (38) and Thomas Mighall (18) were the only Upperthong batsmen to make double figures in reply as they were bowled out for just 96 in 32 overs.

Bea McGuinness and Naseer Saudagar combined in devastation fashion to claim five wickets apiece.

McGuinness picked up 5-28 in 14 overs and Saudagar 5-30 in 13 as Mirfield completed victory which leaves them 11th in the Conference table but within striking distance of catching a host of clubs in mid-table.