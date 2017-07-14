Mirfield trio suffer defeats on disappointing afternoon

Mirfield’s three representatives in the Drakes Huddersfield League all suffered defeats on a disappointing afternoon last Saturday.

Moorlands lost further ground on Premiership leaders Hoylandswaine after their recent good run was ended by a 40-run defeat at the hands of Broad Oak.

The visitors batted first at Memorial Park and posted a useful total of 234 thanks to the efforts of Harry Franklin (53no), Ben Hyde (29), Harvey Booth (29), Sean Mee (28) and Tom McCredie (23).

Michael Padgett was pick of the Moorlands bowlers with 3-72, while Nicky Smith and Darrell Sykes picked up two wickets apiece.

Opener David Winn led the Moorlands reply with 45, while support came from Liam Smith (32), Michael Rounding (27), Aqeel Mukhtar (22) and Cameron French (22) but they were bowled out for 194 in 45 overs as Alex Keeley claimed 3-55.

Defeat saw Moorlands fall 16 points behind leaders Hoylandswaine, who had an eight-wicket win over Skelmantorpe.

Third placed Delph and Dobcross are now just a point behind Moorlands after a 12-run win over Honley.

Moorlands travel to Delph tonight (Thursday) in their re-arranged T20 Cup semi-final.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers slipped to a second successive defeat and have been replaced at the top of the Championship by Rastrick.

Parish suffered a 129-run defeat away to Elland.

Openers Mitchell O’Brien (46) and Paul Winrow (45) got Elland off to a decent start before Nadeem Ali chipped in with 26 in the middle order.

The Elland total was then swelled by Alistair Finn’s 63, despite the efforts of Parish bowler James Hardcastle (3-54).

Nazar Hussain was the only Parish batsman to offer resistance with 38 in the visitors’ 99. Thomas Haytack, Finn, Peter Dobson and Liam Senior took two wickets each.

Rastrick are top, a point clear of Parish, after a seven-wicket win over Holmfirth.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers host third placed Shelley, who are now just a point behind.

Mirfield suffered an 18-run defeat at the hands of Marsden.

Opener Joe Smith led the way for Marsden with 97, while Benjamin Bissett (61) supported as the home side made 221-6.

Nas Saudagar and Beau McGuinness toiled hard for Mirfield, taking two wickets apiece.

Adam Goldthorpe continued his impressive recent form with 64 at the top of Mirfield’s reply, while Islam Hussain (27) supported.

Matthew Harrison attempted to steer Mirfield home with an unbeaten 22 but they were bowled out for 203. Vijay Muniyasamy returned 7-54 to inflict defeat, which leaves Mirfield 10th in the table.