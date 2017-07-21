Mirfield Parish Cavaliers overcome rivals to boost promotion hopes

Have your say

MIRFIELD Parish Cavaliers boosted their hopes of achieving promotion from the Drakes Huddersfield League Championship thanks to a 25-run win over rivals Shelley lastv Saturday.

An excellent game saw 525 runs scored between the promotion contenders and victory for Parish puts them five points clear of Shelley, who drop to fourth place.

Batting first, Parish managed to post a decent total of 275 all out from their 50 overs.

Nazar Hussain led the way with 63, while Terence James (56) and Rashid Yousaf (38) supported before number nine batsman Tom Fretwell boosted their total with 32 late in the innings.

Matthew Dyson (3-44) and Nicholas Sharp (3-58) shone with the ball for Shelley.

Hasnat Yousaf led the way with a brilliant 122 in reply, while William Jones supported with 67.

Sharp also chipped in with 28 but Parish fought back superbly to dismiss Shelley for 250 in the 47th over.

James Hardcastle led the way with 5-77, Hussain followed up his efforts with the bat by claiming 3-38 and Daniel Hope chipped in with 2-35.

Victory leaves Parish second in the table, a point behind leaders Rastrick and four ahead of third placed Almondbury Wesleyans and they travel to Slaithwaite this weekend.

Moorlands slipped a place to third in the Premiership after they suffered a six-wicket defeat away to Shepley.

Aqeel Mukhtar led the way for Moorlands with 69 not out but they were dismissed for 152 in 46 overs as Danny Glover picked up 6-39.

Moorlands claimed three quick wickets in reply but Glover then led the way with the bat, making 65 not out and shared in two significant partnerships to set up the win.

He was supported by Daniel Wood (51) before sharing an unbroken fifth wicket stand with Archie Greaves (20no) to see Shepley to victory.

Delph and Dobcross moved above Moorlands into second place, despite their game against Scholes being abandoned.

Delph visit Moorlands for what should be a tasty fixture this Saturday.

Mirfield picked up their fourth win in the Conference last Saturday when they defeated Almondbury by six wickets.

Mirfield dismissed their hosts for 161 as Nasar Saudagar claimed 3-42, while Andrew Lenk and Emma Bolt picked up two wickets apiece. Ibrar Hussain (37) was the leading batsman.

Adam Goldthorpe continued his impresive form, making 87 at the top of the innings, while James Broadhead (40) supported as Mirfield eased to victory.