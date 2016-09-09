Wilson bids to retain Brighouse Classic title

Audenshaw bowler Graeme Wilson will be bidding to retain the £5,300 Brighouse Classic title when he competes at Saturday’s final

Wilson faces a tough opener against Ashley Tattersley in a repeat of the 2014 final

The final qualifying session takes place tonight (Friday) when the last two places will be taken for the line-up tomorrow, start 5.30pm.

Final 16 draw: Joe Cranston (Garforth) v John Bailey (Gwynned), Ian Booth (Halifax) v Friday qualifier, James Davison (Huddersfield) v Mick Wood (Crossgates), Craig Newton (Wakefield) v Steve Davies (Liverpool), Josh Mordue (Pudsey) v Gary Wike (Pudsey), Jamie Fitzpatrick (Wirral) v Friday qualifier, Liam Griffin (Pudsey) v Robert Hitchen (Halifax), Ashley Tattersley (Lower Hopton) v Graeme Wilson (Audenshaw)

Whitfield’s Gary Ellis won the Spen Masters competition, defeating Lee Johnstone (Warrington) 21-10 in last Saturday’s final to earn automatic entry to the Champion of Champion event.

Spen Masters Final

First round: Danny Ferris (Stoke on Trent) 8, Wayne Ditchfield (Eccleston) 21; Stuart King (Littlemoor) 16, Andrew Cairns (Rossendale) 21; Bill Burlinson (Warrington) 21, Craig Newton (Lower Hopton) 7; Gary Ellis (Whitfield) 21, Paul Williams (Shropshire) 8; Mark Hughes (Crossgates) 2, Carl Armitage (Warrington) 21; Mark Allman (Littlemoor) 14, Ben Gloag (Manchester) 21; Carl Fielding (Solihull) 21, Tommy Johnstone (Poynton) 12; David Scott (Halifax) 18, Lee Johnstone (Warrington) 21.

Quarter-finals: Wayne Ditchfield 20, Andrew Cairns 21; Bill Burlinson 19, Gary Ellis 21; Carl Armitage 14, Ben Gloag 21; Carl Fielding 19, Lee Johnstone 21.

Semi-finals: Andrew Cairns 9, Gary Ellis 21; Ben Gloag 19, Lee Johnstone 21.

Final: Gary Ellis 21, lee Johnstone 10.

Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles

Latest qualifiers to intermediate stage.

Thursday September 1: Richard Crowther and Peter Senior (Spen Vic) beat Chris Slater and Dan Jones (North Wales) 59-55.

Monday September 5: Chris Brown and Gary Ellis Sheffield/Whitefield ) beat Jim Derby and Gareth Gwilliam (Manchester) 60-38.

The Spen Valley Veterans BA team handicap knock-out finals take place today (Friday), starting at 1.30pm.

Div 1: Cleckheaton Sp A (hcp 16) v Hanging Heaton (hcp 16) at Heckmondwike No1.

Div 2: Harold Club (scr) v Mirfield Vets A (10) at Heckmondwike No2.

Div 3: Heckmondwike (scr) v Royds Park C (48) at Spen Victoria.

Nathan Jewitt and Robbie Ellis won the Overthorpe SC Over and Under 21 competition, sponsored by Micra Truck Bodies and Dransfield Amusements, beating Nathan’s sister Georgia Jewitt and Mark Dobson 21-18 in the final.

Ellis and Jewitt beat Mark Lofthouse and Tom Thorpe 21-13, Brian Macdonald and Matty Thorpe 21-3 and John and Marc Armitage 21-20 in the semi-final, while Jewitt and Dobson beat David and Ben Falkingham 21-12, Jonathan Smith and Mia Greenlees-Smith 21-10, Geraldine Dickinson and Jack Bowes 21-19 and Alan Sykes and Sam Farmer 21-10 in the semi.