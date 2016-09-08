Victoria clinch Yorkshire Men’s League title in style

Birstall Victoria clinched the Yorkshire Men’s League Division Four title with a 26-0 victory away to Farnley Falcons last Saturday.

Birstall went into their final match of the season needing victory as Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks were breathing down their necks with a game on hand.

The match was played in heavy rain and the first half was littered with handling errors from both teams.

Birstall took control as scrum half Mick Dyson kicked a 12th minute penalty goal and he would go on to have a 100 per cent kicking record in the match.

Full-back Will Brooke scored a great solo try after 25 minutes, which Dyson goaled, as the Vic led 8-0 at half-time.

Birstall went out for the second half in confident mood with some great running and heavy tackling from their forwards setting the platform.

Loose forward Jonni Parrish led the way, superbly supported by props Danny Hainswoth and Anthony Fallas.

Dyson and half-back partner Will Copley took a grip on the game and tries followed in quick succession.

Full-back Brooke crossed for his second after 52 minutes and centre Damon Fletcher gave his side breathing space with a 65th minute try, both converted by Dyson.

Brooke completed his hat- trick with the Vic’s final try eight minutes from full-time and Dyson’s goal ensured they celebrated winning the title in style.

Matthew Gowland and Brendan Sheridan both had impressive games but the Vic coaches chose Brooke for the man-of-the-match award, closely followed by the impressive Parrish.

Sheffield Hillsborough suffered a surprise 24-22 defeat at Garforth Tigers, which left the Vic four points clear at the top of the table and they can look forward to playing at the higher level next season.

Thornhill Trojans A play Sheffield Hillsborough in their final match of the season on Saturday needing a win to finish outside the bottom two in the table.