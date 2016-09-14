Sedge derail Athletic and return to summit

Liversedge returned to the top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Tuesday night following an impressive 3-0 win over Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Another excellent defensive display ensured Liversedge kept their fourth clean sheet of the season as they extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

The game came to life in the 10th minute when Joe Walton’s goalbound header from a corner was cleared off the line.

Liversedge took the lead when Walton toe poked the ball past the advancing Railway goalkeeper and Vaughan Redford followed up to tap in his 10th league goal of the season.

Sedge doubled their advantage before half-time when they capitalised on some sloppy defending and Harrison Blakey fired into the bottom corner for his third goal in two games.

Liversedge were dealt a blow when Walton was forced off in first half injury time following a clash of heads but the home side remained in control after the break.

It didn’t take long to add extend their lead as Brandon Kane produced a cracking strike to put them 3-0 ahead.

Mathias Briton forced the goalkeeper into a good save and from the resulting corner captain Tom Jackson headed just over the crossbar.

Jackson and James Riordan led the superb Sedge defensive effort and the captain was on hand to produce an excellent goalline clearance to deny Harrogate a consolation goal.

Liversedge continued to attack in the latter stages but although a fourth goal proved elusive, there was no stopping Jonathan Rimmington’s men returning to the top.

Tuesday’s league win came on the back of an equally impressive 4-1 success away to Thornaby in the FA Vase first qualifying round last Saturday.

Sedge had to come from a goal down after goalkeeper Ben Hunter miss controlled the ball his own area and gifted Ryan Bennions a simple tap in to put the home side ahead after 24 minutes.

The visitors responded well as Brandon Kane’s free- kick rattled post before Sedge drew level two minutes before half-time.

A great run and cross into the area allowed Blakey to drive home.

Liversedge upped the tempo after the break and took a 53rd minute lead when another tremendous run by Rhys Davis saw him glide past four players and coolly finish.

A shot was blocked in the area but Blakey was first to react and fired home his second before Walton sealed Liversedge’s progress when he bagged a fourth goal in the 77th minute.

Liversedghe have drawn Newcastle Benfield away in the second qualifying round, with the tie to be played on Saturday September 24.