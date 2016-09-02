Scout Hill celebrate Twenty20 Cup success

Scout Hill lifted the Dewsbury District League Twenty20 Cup after defeating Savile Town by 55 runs in Monday’s final.

Scout Hill batted first and were guided to a total of 178-7 by an impressive knock of 67 from 38 balls by Khurram Shazad.

He hit six sixes and four fours on the way and was supported by Tahir Raza (40).

Hassan Patel (3-15) was pick of the Savile Town bowlers but they were dismissed for 123 in reply as Khurram Shazad followed up his efforts with the bat by claiming 2-19, while Muhammad Shakeel claimed 2-33.

Waheed Ahmed (29) top scored for Savile Town butn it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Scout Hill early defeated New Sanam by 71 runs in their semi-final.

Usman Qureshi smashed 97 and was supported by Tahir Raza (31) as Scout Hill posted 209-5 before restricting Sanam to 138 all out.

Savile Town reached the final with a six-wicket victory over Friends Eleven.

Salamat Hussain (34) and Wasim Truckwala (24) shone for Friends but they were bowled out for 100 as Waheed Ahmed (3-7), Zahid Shah (2-24) and Nazakhat Hussain (2-14) impressed.

Tariq Mahmood (38no) and Nazakhat Hussain (19no) led Savile Town to victory.

Savile Town are on course to win the Dewsbury District League Section A title as they require just two points from their remaining two matches to be crowned champions.

Savile Town took a huge step towards the title with a 71-run win over closest rivals Friends Eleven last Sunday.

Zubair Badat (46) and Majid Hussain (27) led Savile Town to 128-8, with Mohammed Salim claiming 3-18 for Friends.

Nazakhat Hussain (5-19) and Hassan Patel (4-18) then produced devastating bowling spells to dismiss Friends for 57, with Ghulam Hussain (25) top scoring.

Scout Hill overcame bottom side Gujarkhan Star by 106 runs.

Usman Qureshi (77), Khuram Shezad (65) and Amir Malik (52) led Scout Hill to 286-5 before they dismissed Gujarkhan for 180.

Dewsbury United moved above Gujarkhan and off the foot of the table thanks to a 35 run victory over PKWA.

Baber Shhis (5-22) and Raja Nadeem (4-17) helped dismiss United for just 83 but PKWA were then bowled out for 48 in reply as Khalil Khan (3-4) and Irfan Rashid (2-6) inflicted most of the damage.

Ibrar Hussain smashed 101 and Asif Qayyum 72 as New Sanam posted 290-9 against Kismat, who replied with 230-9 in reply with Mushtaq Navsarka (49) top scoring.

Al Murad and Dewsbury each made 124 all out.

In Section B KK (263-8) defeated leaders Azad (152) and Driftwood won by four wickets against Dewsbury Elite.