Scholes hit Liversedge for six in impressive start

Scholes Athletic secured an impressive 6-0 opening day win over FC Liversedge in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Division One.

Dean Commins led the way with a hat-trick, Jonny Irvine bagged a brace, while there was also a strike from Gareth Jones.

Old Bank WMC enjoyed a 7-3 win at St Ignatius thanks to a Luke Duncan hat-trick and further goals from Sam Womersley, Robert Evans, Tom Frizzel and Ryan Ramsdan.

Tim Blackburn hit all three goals for the home team.

Matthew Orme hit the only goal of the game as Birstall St Patricks won 1-0 against Saville Arms, while Roberttown Rovers beat Ravenswharfe by the same score thanks to Matthew Bolton’s lone strike.

Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves are the early pacesetters in Division Two after Lee Davey and Tom Thorpe both hit doubles in their 5-0 win over Battyeford Reserves.

Michael Hutton fired the other to complete Overthorpe’s impressive win.

Wire Works, who have also joined the league from Huddersfield and play at Reinwood Rec, were another newcomer to make a winning start after Eddie Hamlet (two) and Dan Johnson were on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win at Snowdon.

Alex Bottomley hit a hat-trick in Clifton Rangers A team’s 4-2 win over Heckmondwike based Wike Horse.

Jordan Taylor hit the other, with Wike Horse replying through Edward McKay and Liam Hoyle.

The clash between new sides Westgate 23 and Linthwaite Reserves was postponed.