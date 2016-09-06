Rimmington is named manager of the month as Liversedge stay top

Liversedge maintained their magnificent start to the Northern Counties East League season with a terrific 5-0 win at Barton Town last Saturday.

It was Sedge’s fifth win from the last six outings and sees them top of the Premier Division table on goal difference from Cleethorpes Town after seven matches.

Since Liversedge lost 3-2 away to AFC Mansfield in their opening league game, they have now taken 16 points from a possible 18, which has seen Jonathan Rimmington named manager of the month.

Their excellent run has come thanks largely to in-form striker Vaughan Redford, who bagged another two goals at Barton and has been voted the NCE League player of the month.

Redford has now scored in each of Liversedge’s last six games and is the Premier Division’s joint top scorer with nine.

Retford opened the scoring after 20 minutes at Barton when he latched onto Simon Wood’s neat through ball and calmly rounded the goalkeeper to slot home.

Barton lost possession in midfield and Redford put Rhys Davis away to score and it remained 2-0 at half-time.

Liversedge upped the tempo after the break to take control and went on to add a further three goals.

A lovely passing move between Wood and Davis ended with Redford producing a cheeky back heel to score his second of the match and 10th goal of the season.

Joe Walton added a fourth after 57 minutes following another superb break down the right and Liversedge went in search of further goals late on.

Harrison Blakely raced into the penalty area and was brought down by a defender.

Brandon Kane stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, only to see his penalty hit the post before Barton scrambled the rebound to safety.

Steve Wales made a good run down the wing and crossed for substitute Matthias Britton to score and ensure the Clayborners excellent start to the season continues .