Relegated Scholes sign off with victory

Scholes may have been relegated from the Allrounder Bradford League Premier Division but ensured they departed on a high note as they defeated high flying Farsley in their final match last Saturday.

Farsley have been the surprise package this season and went into the final day of the season with an outside chance of winning the title had both Pudsey St Lawrence and Hanging Heaton faltered badly.

Scholes have shown battling qualities in the latter part of the season and they edged to a five-run victory.

Scholes end the season with five wins and were just five points behind second-bottom Morley.

The victory was set up by a solid batting effort as Scholes posted 239-8.

Openers Kasir Maroof (49) and Rizwan Ahmed (42) set the tone while Yasir Ali (38) and Christian Jackson (37) chipped in with valuable runs.

Despite the determined efforts of Greg Pickles (56) and youngster Matthew Revis (55) Farsley were all out for 234.

Woodlands rounded off their campaign with an 11-run success at Lightcliffe.

Captain Tim Jackson led the way with 55 as Woodlands made 190-8, then his counterpart Alex Stead led the Lightcliffe reply.

Stead made a superb 94 but his efforts couldn’t save his side as spinner Chris Brice (4-34) and Kez Ahmed (4-44) ensured a winning finish for Woodlands.