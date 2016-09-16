Mount are crowned Premier Section champions

Mount secured the Huddersfield Central League Premier Section title last Saturday with victory over nearest rivals Green Moor.

Green Moor won the toss and elected to bat first but were skittled out for 127 as captain Riyaz Motala and the league’s leading wicket taker, Imran Patel, both picked up four wickets.

Mount eased to their target to win by seven wickets as Osama Sacha continued his impressive recent form, finishing 51 not out to secure a victory which confirms the Staincliffe based side as league champions.

Mount are Premier Section champions for the first time and have now won every trophy available during their six year spell in the Huddersfield Central League.

It appears that chapter in Mount’s history is about to come to a close as they are looking to join the Halifax Central League for the 2017 season.

Mount head to Test venue Edgbaston today (Thursday) as they compete in a three-way inter faith Twenty20 competition.

The will be up against St Peter’s cricket team, who are based at the Vatican, and the Arch Bishop of Canterbury’s cricket team.

Mount will then come up against St Peter’s at Headingley next Monday in a match which is expected to attract several high profile public figures.

Mount defeated the Vatican team in Rome last October and will be bidding to retain the John Major Friendship Cup when they walk out at Headingley.

The match starts at 5pm and admission is free.