Heaton edged out for Premier League title

Hanging Heaton’s quest to win the inaugural Allrounder Bradford League Premier Division title was ended as Pudsey St Lawrence secured back-to-back titles.

Heaton took a maximum 20 points from their final match away to New Farnley only for St Lawrence to do likewise at home to Bradford and Bingley as they retained a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Heaton recovered from losing captain Gary Fellows from the second ball of the match to post 230-5 in their 50 overs.

Opening batsman Nick Connolly led the way for Heaton with 99 not out.

Connolly was only denied a deserved century when he was left stranded at the non striker’s end for the final two balls of the innings.

He hit two sixes and 11 fours and shared a 110-run stand with Rob McFarlane, who marked his return to the first team with 54, including five fours and two sixes.

Attentions switched to Pudsey St Lawrence, who also picked up maximum batting points as they reached 245-7.

New Farnley’s reply was led by former county players Lee Goddard (53) and James Middlebrook (50) but they were bowled out for 170.

David Stiff claimed the first four wickets to fall and ended with 5-34 as the former Somerset paceman finished the season with 50 wickets.

Overseas player Muhammad Rameez rounded off his impressive first season with 5-43 to end the division’s leading wicket taker with 60.

With the Hanging Heaton players keeping in touch with the score at Pudsey, they dared to dream for a time as Bradford and Bingley progressed to 134-3 with 17 overs left.

Bingley required 112 runs to win from 108 balls before a collapse saw the final seven wickets fall for 23 runs as they were all out for 157.

Yassir Abbas (46) and Jack Edgar (41) appeared in control before St Lawrence fought back as Charlie Parker claimed 3-5 to spark the collapse and ensure the trophy remained at Tofts Road.

Barrie Frankland (65), opener Adam Waite (55), captain James Smith (44) had earlier led the St Lawrence innings.

St Lawrence will now face Great Ayton, from the North Yorkshire & South Durham League, at Headingley this Saturday in the inaugural Yorkshire Premier League Championship Play-off.

Victory in that match will earn the winners a trip to Abu Dhabi to play in the day-night final on October 27.

While Saints celebrated winning the title on Saturday night, they were unable to secure a trophy double when they lost by 80 runs to York in the Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy final at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 24 hours later.

Yorkshire’s Jack Leaning struck 107 in York’s 288-6, while St Lawrence were dismissed for 208.