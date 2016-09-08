Final day decider for Premier Division title

Hanging Heaton must make up four points on Pudsey St Lawrence if they are to snatch the Allrounder Bradford League Premier Division title on the final day of the season.

Gary Fellows takes his Hanging Heaton side to New Farnley on Saturday, while St Lawrence are in the box seat to retain the crown as they host Bradford and Bingley.

Last week’s entire programme was a complete wash-out and Heaton have now suffered rain affected draws in their last three outings, giving St Lawrence impetus in the title race.

The wash-out means Heaton’s overseas left arm spin bowler Muhammad Rameez will finish as the Premier Division’s leading wicket taker.

Rameez has taken 55 league wickets this season and teammate David Stiff (45) is the only player who can draw level if he were to achieve the unlikely feat of taking a 10-wicket haul.

The wash-out also meant bottom side Scholes were relegated from the Premier Division, with either Morley or East Bierley likely to join them.

Second-bottom Morley (158 points) trail Bierley by 10 points and need a healthy win at Pudsey Congs and must hope Bierley slip up in their derby at home to Cleckheaton.

Lightcliffe (175) need four points from their final game at home to Woodlands to be mathematically safe.

Batley were the main benefactors from last week’s wash-out as it ensured Yeadon were unable to overhaul them at the top of Championship A.

Batley hold a nine-point lead over Yeadon going into the final two matches, which sees them host Saltaire on Saturday and end at home to Undercliffe, while Yeadon entertain Undercliffe on Saturday and end away to Baildon.

Undercliffe (197) need to win both matches and hope both Batley and Yeadon slip up in their other games to snatch the title.

Townville were crowned Championship B winners last Saturday as their washed out game against Wrenthorpe left them 43 points clear at the top with two games remaining.

All Bradford League matches now start at noon.