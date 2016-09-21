Cromack’s late strike secures Liversedge victory

Cody Cromack scored a last minute winner as Liversedge came from behind to beat Worksop Town 3-2 at Clayborn last Saturday.

The 18-year-old midfielder’s strike, with the last kick of the game, deflected off two Worksop defenders before flying into the back of the net to spark wild celebrations.

The match did not go entirely to plan in the opening quarter as Liversedge trailed 1-0 after Worksop forward Charlie Dawes scored from a speculative long-range effort.

Town’s opener proved the wake up call Liversedge needed as chances came thick and fast but nobody could convert.

Liversedge’s best chance of the first half fell to make shift striker Brandon Kane, who controlled the ball and struck it on the half volley, but it whistled just over the crossbar.

Liversedge equalised a minute into the second half as defender Tom Brook forced the ball home.

Liversedge’s top scorer Vaughan Redford may not have got on the scoresheet but caused Worksop problems and won his side several corners.

Liversedge showed passion, desire and determination, while their hardworking attitude was matched with a touch of class.

Kane battled with defenders and created chance for teammate Harrison Blakey, who turned a defender and smashed the ball into the net to give his side the lead.

Sedge pushed forward trying to kill the game off but were hit with a sucker punch on the break.

Captain Tom Jackson gave away a free-kick on the edge of the area, which Worksop substitute Henry Sibenge converted to equalise with only five minutes remaining.

Worksop almost took the lead when a shot hit the crossbar before Sedge grabbed a dramatic winner as Cromack’s 25-yard shot deflected into the net to spark jubilation among his teammates and the coaching staff.

Victory leaves Liversedge just a point behind Northern Counties East League Premier Division leaders Cleethorpes Town.