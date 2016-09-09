Bordman bags four goals as Fisher lay down marker

St John Fisher have laid down an early marker that they will once again be the team to beat in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League.

The Premier Division champions for the last two seasons have already won one piece of silverware after thrashing Birkenshaw 10-1 in the Brian Gledhill Memorial Trophy.

They opened up their Premier title defence with a comfortable 5-0 victory over newly promoted Navigation last Sunday.

The familiar face of Rob Bordman was again to the fore as he fired four goals, with Stephen Wales bagging the other as Fisher made a winning start.

Mirfield Town pushed Fisher close for much of last season and also started well as Adam Brown, Jonathan Mitchell, Gibril Bojang and Callum Fern all found the net in a 4-1 win at Birkenshaw, who replied through Liam Roche.

Birstall Cricket Club won 6-4 at home to AFC Chickenley thanks to strikes from Lee Quick, Jonny Beverley, Dom Carr, Lee Heppenstall plus two own goals.

Chickenley replied through Shaun McDaid, Blake Dewhirst, Ryan Simmonds and an own goal.

Andrew Pickles hit both goals as Woodman Batley Carr won 2-1 at Woodkirk Valley, who replied through Gavin Huxall.

Heckmondwike Sports Club’s game with Mount Pleasant was abandoned due to a serious injury.

Overthorpe Sports Club signalled their intentions of making a quick return to the top flight following last season’s relegation by making a winning start in the Championship.

Elliot Brooke led the way with a hat-trick, there was a brace apiece from Kristian Angus and Reece Patterson, while Jack Alllerton, Sam Hague and Steve Jordan also netted in the 10-0 rout over St John Fisher Reserves.

Three teams have joined from the Huddersfield Sunday League and all made winning starts in the Championship.

Linthwaite, who play our of the former Paddock Cricket Club, had a number of Brighouse Town players in their ranks as they began with a 10-1 demolition of promoted Hanging Heaton CC.

Courtney Allette and Thomas White hit four goals apiece as Linthwaite laid down an early marker that they will be serious title contenders.

Bradley Riley and Connor Beaumont bagged the others with Tom Ramsdan hitting Heaton’s consolation.

Wellington Westgate have also joined from the Huddersfield League and began with a 7-4 victory at Clifton Rangers.

In the only other game played Eddie Szostak hit a double as Golcar based Slip Inn Hounds won 3-1 at last season’s Division One champions Battyeford.

Ben Burnett bagged the other, with Daniel Parris replying for the home side.