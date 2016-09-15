Batley face final day promotion showdown

Batley face a final day showdown in the race to win promotion from the Allrounder Bradford League Championship A division.

The Mount Pleasant side need 10 points from Saturday’s last game at home to Undercliffe to book a place in the Premier Division, with Yeadon waiting in the wings should they slip up.

Batley and Yeadon both recorded victories last week to ensure the title race goes down to the wire.

Batley beat Saltaire by 68 runs while Yeadon maintained their challenge by beating Undercliffe by three wickets.

Batley showed no real sign of nerves as they made 195-8 before dismissing Saltaire for 127.

Aqeel Mukhtar (60) led the way for Batley as Salman Khan (3-45) and Michael Eglin (3-61) impressed for Saltaire.

Aqsad Ali shone with the ball as he took 5-23 to ensure Batley are top going into the final match.

Yeadon’s victory owed much to the performances of three of their younger players.

Spinner James Massheder claimed 6-38 and was backed up by Max Mciver (4-36) as Undercliffe were all out for 126, Jonathan Hughes making 40.

Yeadon lost early wickets and were 40-4 before Mciver steadied the ship with a fine 60 and Ryan Heptinstall chipped in with 37 not out.

Opening bowlers Zeeshan Qasim (3-31) and Craig Wiseman (3-33) were the best Undercliffe bowlers but defeat ended their promotion hopes.

Birstall moved into the top six with a 46-run win over Baildon.

Their total of 197-8 was built around the knocks of Ian Carradice (47), Alexander Debs (45) and Craig Wood (34).

Spinners Simon Bailey (3-21) and Mushtaq Ahmed (3-55) were the pick of the Baildon bowlers.

Jonny Reynolds made an unbeaten 61 for Baildon but he lacked support as they were bowled out for 141 as Nick Kaye (4-25) and Craig Wood (3-34) impressed.

Captain Charlie Orme (4-49) and spinner Khalid Usman (3-37) helped Ossett to a 106-run win at Keighley as they moved up to third.

The home side were dismissed for 147 when they replied to Ossett’s 253-9, which featured an unbeaten 55 from Nadim Latif and good contributions from Shabir Rashid (40) and Imran Patel (39).

Kiwi Chris Anderson hit 89 and Harry Duke and unbeaten 57 as Hunslet Nelson secured a seven-wicket win at Liversedge to end the season in style.

Hunslet Nelson sit out the final round of matches and will finish the season in eighth place.

Liversedge were restricted to 170-8 with Paul Marlow making 47 but they are unable to catch Nelson whatever the result of their final match against Birstall. The best Nelson bowlers were captain Will Stiff (3-38) and Patrick Hinchliffe (3-48).

Spen Victoria sprang a surprise in Championship B with a two-wicket victory over Wrenthorpe.

Spen chased down Wrenthorpe’s total of 221-8 with just five balls to spare as captain Oliver Davison (63) and George Deegan (55) led them to their best win of the season.

The highlight of the Wrenthorpe innings was James Glynn’s 105 which contained a six and 14 fours.

Chris Leaf (39) and captain Andrew Bourke (36) supported, while Rob Warriner (3-56) and Bradley Davis (3-53) were the pick of Spen’s bowlers.

Australian Matthew Bremner hit an unbeaten century as champions Townville celebrated receiving the trophy with a convincing eight-wicket win over their old rivals Methley.

Bremner struck three sixes and 13 fours as he shared in an undefeated third-wicket stand of 141 which enabled Townville to pass the Methley score of 201 with 14.1 overs to spare.

Opener Jonathan Booth became the first player to make 1,000 runs this season during his knock of 17.

Methley had started their innings at a furious pace with Marcus Walmsley (58) and Ashton Blakey (51) taking the attack to the bowlers.

The home side were 113-2 in the 17th over but their innings declined as Conor Harvey (4-64) and spinner Hughes (3-29) got to work.

Former Yorkshire player Richard Pyrah made a rare appearance for Hartshead Moor but could not save them from defeat to Carlton.

Pyrah top scored with 42, while Martin Ellis made 38 as Hartshead were dismissed for 137 in reply to Carlton’s 224-9, as Colin Theron claimed 5-38.

Half centuries from Chris Wynd (58) and Arman Hussain (53) were the main contributions to Carlton’s total.

Hartshead go into the final day four points clear of bottom side Brighouse, who suffered an 89-run defeat to Bowling Old Lane, who posted 268-6.

Ahsan Butt (75no), Adal Islam (70) and Amjid Hussain (42) led the way for Old Lane before Brighouse were restricted to 179-9 as Fahad Khan picked up 4-62.

James Russell took 5-33 and Josh Fell (3-52) as Gomersal bowled out Hopton Mills for 122 on their way to a seven-wicket win. Arsaam Malik led the Gomersal reply with 64.

Overseas player Marupuri Suresh took 4-9 as Bankfoot skittled Altofts out for 66 on their way to an eight-wicket win.