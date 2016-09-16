Aussie Byatt inspires Sharks to victory on return

Shaw Cross Sharks produced a magnificent second half to display to secure a 44-10 victory over Millom in National Conference League Division One last Saturday.

The Sharks welcomed back Robbie Byatt and Casey Johnson, who both returned from Australia, and they played key roles in the win.

Byatt scored two tries and caused problems on Millom’s right hand side all game.

Johnson had a fine game in defence and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet as he was twice held up on the line.

The Sharks went ahead after 10 minutes following a spell of pressure as full-back Ryan Chalkley pushed a tackler away to get over the line.

Millom responded well and exploited a gap in the Shaw Cross defence to level and only a superb tackle from Will Gledhill prevented a second try.

Chalkley made a good run down the left wing and sprinted 20 metres to score before Sam Ottewell scored his 10th try of the league season following good work by Byatt.

Millom reduced the deficit eight minutes into the second half as Ethan Kelly powered through several tacklers to score next to the posts.

Byatt’s jinking run saw him skip through two tackles to touch down on his return.

Matthew Tebb dived over from acting half-back, before Byatt doubled his tally after a pass from fellow Aussie Jake Dooner.

John Rourke was next to score, diving over from acting half back for a carbon copy of Tebb’s try.

Shaw Cross added an eighth try as Tom Gledhill scored after a swift passing move opened up the Millom defence in his first appearance in over five years due to a number of severe injuries.

Gledhill’s try proved to be the icing on the cake for Sharks as Chalkley’s successful conversion was met by the full-time whistle.

Victory leaves the Sharks ninth in the table with four matches remaining and they entertain third placed Featherstone Lions this Saturday (kick off 2.30pm).