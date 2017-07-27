Liversedge boost promotion hopes while Hartshead extend their lead at top

Have your say

LIVERSEDGE boosted their promotion hopes in All Rounder Bradford League Championship Two following an eight-wicket win over Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Victory saw Liversedge climb to second place and their latest success was set up by the bowlers Asif Ali (4-23) and Wasim Khaliq (3-25) as Josh Fell (31) made the only score of note in Buttershaw St Paul’s score of 100.

Steve Lane was promoted to open for Liversedge and smashed 51 from 34 balls, with four sixes and five fours.

Opening bowler Iain Wardlaw was in devastating form as runaway leaders Hartshead Moor bowled out second-placed Hunslet Nelson for just 40 in a nine-wicket win.

Wardlaw took 7-22 and was backed up by new-ball partner Danny Squire (3-16) as Nelson’s promotion hopes were dealt a body blow.

Mohammad Khan was unbeaten on 26 when Hartshead Moor sealed their victory, which extends their lead at the top to 74 points.

Spen Victoria recorded a much-needed victory over Hopton Mills, closing to within three points of their relegation rivals.

Young spinner Alex Leadbeater returned figures of 4-13 as Spen bowled out Hopton for 110 to record a 21-run win. Fehsal Rajput (3-37) gave him support as Spen defended their total of 131.

Peter Jackson top scored with 33 with Michael Carroll (4-25) and Umar Abbas (3-50) posing the main threat.

Bottom team Brighouse produced the division’s result of the day when they chased down a Northowram Fields score of 201-9 to win by one wicket with 8.4 overs to spare.

Number nine batsman Asad Mahmood bludgeoned 82 from 59 balls with six sixes and six fours to enable his side to cash in on the earlier half-century from Sohail Hussain (51) and take 19 points.

Northwowram’s best bowler was Zafar Khan with 6-55 after he made 34 in his side’s innings.

Fields’ top scorer was Ashton Richardson with 50, while the best of the Brighouse bowlers was Sunny Matharu (4-35).

Idle earned a fourth straight win beating Altofts by 11 runs.