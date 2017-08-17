Lawson has sights on Heavy Woollen Cup hat-trick

Mark Lawson will bid to join an elite band of cricketers to have won the Heavy Woollen Cup with three different clubs when Woodlands face Hoylandswaine in a cracking showdown at Hanging Heaton this Sunday (start noon).

The former Gomersal junior, who enjoyed a county career with Yorkshire, Kent, Derbyshire and Middlesex, captained this season’s final hosts Hanging Heaton to glory in 2013 and was part of the New Farnley side who topped Hoylandswaine last season.

The 31-year-old now aims to win England’s oldest cup competition with Woodlands in what is a repeat of the 2015 fi9nal.

Speaking to the Guardian, Lawson said: “The first final win with Hanging Heaton was big, especially as I was captain and it had been a log time since they had won a trophy.

“There was a massive crowd that day and it was extra special as we were at home.

“Last year was the first piece of silverware New Farnley have won at this level but of the three finals I have played in, I expect this to be the toughest.

“Hoylandswaine are playing in their third consecutive final and will be really up for this, and we will have to be at our best if we are to win.

“Hoylandswaine are a much stronger team this season, from one to 11, but we have match winners in our team.

“Gowing up and playing for the Lord’s Taverners and Heavy Woollen representative teams, I knew what the Heavy Woollen Cup meant.

“The Priestley Cup may be the most prestigious trophy to win in Bradford League circles but I love playing in the Heavy Woollen as you get to visit different grounds.

“I’m really looking forward to Sunday and it will almost be like a home game for me, returning to Hanging Heaton where I still have many friends.”

Woodlands toppled Hoylandswaine in the 2015 final at Ossett when Scott Richardson and Chris Brice sparked a dramatic collapse by the Huddersfield League side to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Hoylandswaine have former Cleckheaton batsman Chris Holliday in their ranks and are top of the Huddersfield League Premiership.

Woodlands currently lie third in the Bradford Premier League and face a crunch game away to New Farnley on Saturday.