Kismat defeat Savile Town as Dewsbury District title celebrations put on hold

Savile Town will need to wait at least another week if they are to be crowned Dewsbury District League Section A champions after they suffered a three-wicket defeat to Kismat last Sunday.

Second placed New Sanam closed the gap on Savile Town to 11 points but the leaders are still firm favourites to take the crown with just two games remaining.

Hassan Alhab (31), Nazakat Hussain (26), Tariq Hussain (22) and Ghulam Hussain (21) all made contributions but were unable to go on and make a match winning score as they were bowled out for 121.

Juned Delair (4-20) and Imran Pandor (2-15) were pick of the Kismat bowlers.

Wasim Truckwala led the Kismat reply with a top score of 55 but they suffered a scare, losing seven wickets, as Javed Iqbal picked up 5-40 before eventually stumbling over the line.

New Sanam are waiting in the wings should Savile Town slip up again after they racked up a total of 242 and then restricted KK to 120-9.

Azad handed themselves a lifeline as they defeated Dewsbury United by 63 runs in the battle of the bottom two sides.

Azad were dismissed for 117 but then bowled United out for 54 as they closed to within five points of their rivals.

United are just a point behind KK as the three battle for their top flight survival.

Friends Eleven ended any lingering relegation fears as they posted 167 all out and then dismissed Scout Hill for 127 to claim a seventh win of the season.

Al Murad suffered a three-icket defeat to PKWA and still require two points from their final two matches to be certain of avoiding the drop.

Majid Sajjad (2-4), Mohammed Jamil (2-16) and Faisal Bhatti (2-44) were among the wickets for PKWA as they dismissed Al Murad for 115.

Bhatti followed up by top scoring with 60 and although PKWA lost seven wickets on the way, Tahir Iqbal steered them home with 19 not out.

Gujarkhan Stars clinched the Section B title after they overcame nearest rivals Augustinians Woodhouse by 34 runs.

Gujarkhan posted 175-9 from their allotted overs and then dismissed Woodhouse for 141 as they moved seven points clear at the top with just one game remaining.

Dewsbury dismissed Kashmir for just 73 and eased to a six-wicket win as they moved to within four points of their third placed rivals.

Driftwood recorded their first win of the season as they edged past Augustinians by one wicket.

The league’s bottom side dismissed Augustinians for 152 and hit the winning boundary with the last pair at the cre