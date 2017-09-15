Kirklees swimmers shine at national championships

Borough of Kirklees had a number of swimmers competing at the British and English Championships at the Ponds Forge international pool in Sheffield.

Swimmers had to be ranked in the top 24 in Britain to qualify for the event and they competed well against tough opposition, reaching numerous finals.

The Kirklees swimmers train six days a week and have to get out of bed at 4am between two and three mornings each week, while also training on five nights a week under the Kirklees Active Leisure programme.

Avril Bowler reached two finals at the British Championships, finishing fifth in the 100 metres breaststroke and ninth in the 200m breaststroke, while Milly Boulding was seventh in the 400m freestyle final and fifth in the 800m freestyle.

Jonny Booth came sixth in the final of the 100m freestyle, Keelan Fitton was seventh in the 200m breaststroke, Martha Bradley finished 10th in the 100m breaststroke and Rebecca Thornton was 10th in the 400m freestyle.

Additional Borough of Kirklees swimmers qualifying to compete were Chloe Hirst, Emily Hirst and Sam Loizou.

To qualify for the English swimmers had to be ranked in the top 20 in England to compete.

Milly Boulding followed up her efforts at the British Championships by returning with three medals.

She won gold in the 100m freestyle and claimed bronze medals in the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley.

Keelan Fitton scooped a silver medal in the 50 metres breaststroke, while there were also bronze medals for Adam Law in the 400m individual medley and 1,500 metres freestyle along with Chloe Hirst in the 200m individual medley.

Other Kirklees finalists were Martha Bradley (fifth 50m breaststroke), Avril Bowler (10th 100m freestyle), Adam Law (sixth 400 freestyle and fifth 200m backstroke), Chloe Hirst (seventh 800m freestyle), Holly Pearson (10th 100m backstroke), Katie Scott (eighth 200m backstroke), Emily Hirst (ninth 100m breaststroke) and Keelan Fitton (sixth 200m IM).