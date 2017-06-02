Khan hits sparkling century as Hartshead Moor maintain impressive start

Hartshead Moor extended their lead at the top of All Rounder Bradford League Championship Two to 28 points following last Saturday’s 32-run win over Idle.

Mohammad Khan made a sparkling 112, which included a six and 15 fours as he helped Hartshead to an impressive total of 242-7.

Iain Wardlaw hit 36 and then picked up 3-44 as Idle were dismissed for 210.

Daniel Squire gave Wardlaw good support with 3-28 as Quadratullah Azizi top scored with 70 for Idle.

Northowram Fields are second after a seven-wicket win over Buttershaw St Paul’s.

An unbeaten 71 from Ben Grech saw them comfortably pass St Paul’s score of 140.

Liversedge slipped to a 49-run defeat at hime to Hunslet Nelson.

Defeat saw Liversedge slip a place to eighth as Nelson leapfrogged them in the league standings.

Andrew McIntosh made 74 and Jack Scanlon (42) as Nelson made 210-5.

Graham Winn’s 46 was the highlight of Liversedge’s 161 all out as Joe Schofield (4-17) and Derrick Hammill (3-43) led the visitors to victory.

Altofts are fourth after bowling out Spen Victoria for 78 and cruising to a seven-wicket win.

Arkam Asif (4-15) and Callam Nuttall (3-20) impressed with the ball before Luke Whitmore (37no) sped his side to victory.

Carlton opener Chris Wynd carried his bat in their total of 205-5 to finish agonisingly on 99 not out against Hopton Mills.

Adam Hayton chipped in with 41 before Nick Busby took 4-63 as Hopton Mills were bowled out for 4-63 in reply.

Brad Drake top scored with 34 after earlier taking 3-66 but Mills lie second-bottom in the table.

Captain Andy Wear struck 17 boundaries in a fine knock of 103 as Keighley defeated Brighouse by seven wickets.

Wear was joined in an opening stand of 166 by Luke Chapman (52) as Brighouse’s score of 197-8 was chased down.

The Brighouse innings contained half centuries for Sohail Hussain (65) and Khurram Maqsood (51). James Rogers (3-37) and Nathan Storton (3-53) were the pick of the bowlers.