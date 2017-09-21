Khan hits 125no and breaks 1,000 league runs for Moor

OPENING batsman Mohammad Khan made 125 not out as he passed 1,000 All Rounder Bradford League runs in helping champions Hartshead Moor record a 19th win from 22 games in Championship Two last Saturday.

Khan’s innings included six sixes and 14 fours and with support from Ahsan Butt (53), Hartshead overhauled the Hopton Mills’ total of 212-6 with 12.3 overs to spare to round off a superb season, which also saw them also win the Jack Hampshire Cup.

Paul Moorhouse led the way in the Mills innings with 68 not out, while Mark Ashton made 42 and Chris Scott (31) as Iain Wardlaw claimed 3-28.

Hunslet Nelson will join Hartshead in Championship One next season after clinching the second promotion spot with a 52-run win over Northowram Fields.

Nelson were bowled out for 153 as opener Jack Scanlon produced a patient innings of 54 in the face of good bowling from Zafar Khan (3-39) and Shakeel Mahmood (3-34).

Patrick Hinchliffe took 4-34 and Rakesh Seecharan (3-21) as Nelson bowled out their opponents for 101 to secure victory, despite Chris Metcalf (32) top scoring for Northowram.

Spen Victoria ended a difficult on a high when they defeated Carlton by 154 runs.

Ollie Davison smashed a career best 132 not out, including nine sixes and five fours and shared a third-wicket stand of 140 with opener Peter Jackson who made a fine 75.

Jonathan Thurwell (3-86) was the only successful Carlton bowler as Spen made 267-3.

Nick Busby top scored with 39 as Carlton were bowled out for 113.

Altofts went into the final game still with hopes of promotion but they suffered a 40-run defeat to Buttershaw St Paul’s and finish third.

Buttershaw posted 204-7 thanks to the efforts of opener Jonathan Burston (72) and Jamie Robson (47).

Altofts were well placed with Kristian Miller (72) and Farroukh Alam (53) at the crease but when both fell to Ben Platt (4-58) their innings faded away to 164 all out.

Liversedge’s game at Keighley was was abandoned without a ball being bowled.