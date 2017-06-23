Holders Woodlands book a place in Priestley Shield second round

Woodlands began their defence of the Priestley Shield in style as they eased into the second round with a 70-run win over Townville last Sunday.

Jack McGahan (60), Jack Bleazard (49) and Kieron Collins (40) led Woodlands to 257-8 before Rob Medcalf (4-25) and John Hill (3-50) helped dismiss Townville for 187 as Steve Waltop scored with 49.

Last season’s beaten finalists Hanging Heaton defeated Baildon by nine wickets.

George Barker top scored with 54 but spinner Jamie Baulk (4-32) and Mick Horner (3-35) helped dismiss Baildon for 127 before openers Francis Nelson (60no) and Oliver Newton (56) shared a 112-run partnership to set up the win.

East Bierley are safely through after a three-wicket win over Lightcliffe.

Rhys Jowett made an unbeaten 102 in Lightcliffe’s total of 226, with David Knight (37) offering the only real support.

East Bierley were led to victory by James Higgins and Liam Walsh who made 56 each.

Championship One leaders Gomersal pushed Premier side Morley close before losing by three runs.

Tom Medley and Richard Winn both made 42 as Morley were dismissed for 146 with Lewis Edmond taking 4-22.

Daniel Grant made 38 but Gomersal fell agonisingly short.

Championship Two side Hartshead Moor put up a good fight against Premier Division Pudsey Congs.

Louis Brooke scored 58 in their total of 179 and followed up with 3-54 but Congs redged home by three wickets.

Birstall were dismissed for 83 as Ryan Heptinstall (3-6) and Alex Robinson (3-23) did the damage before Yeadon secured a nine-wicket wom.

Conference side Crossbank Methodists posted a respectable 202-9 against Premier Division New Farnley as Nigel James (71) led the way with support from Shazad Riaz (35).

Chris Sowden picked up 4-28 before steering Farnley to victory with 104.

Batley recorded a six-wicket win over Undercliffe.

Richard Skillicorn (74) and Hassaan Sheikh (61) came together with Undercliffe struggling at 20-3 and revived their side with a stand of 158 which helped them make 207-7 as Mohammad Yaqoob picked up 4-36.

Batley were powered to victory by Roheil Hussain, who hit five sixes and 12 fours in a fine 100. Bilal Abbas (46) joined him in a decisive second-wicket stand of 134.

Cleckheaton secured an eight wicket win over Northowram Fields as an unbroken third-wicket stand of 109 between Richard Noble (53no) and Shahid Rehman (58no) hlped them ease past Fields total of 180 all out.