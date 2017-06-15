Hartshead Moor maintain charge towards title with eighth straight success

Hartshead Moor racked up an eighth straight victory as they overcame Altofts by seven wickets to move 39 points clear of All Rounder Bradford League Championship One last Saturday.

Farroukh Alam top scored with 49 and Arkam Asif (41) supported but Alt0fts were restricted to 184-8 as left-arm spinner Mohammad Khan took 4-22 for Hartshead.

Craig Field and Ahsan Butt then produced a 134-run second-wicket stand to set Hartshead on course for victory.

Field stroked 10 fours in a top score of 81, while Butt supported with a patient 59 as Moor secured victory with seven balls to spare and picked up 19 points.

Northowram Fields are second, 39 points behind Hartshead, after a one-wicket win over lowly Idle.

Jason Smith (5-26) and Chris Thompson (4-30) combined to help dismiss Idle for 110 as Naseem Aslam (31) and Deron Greaves (30) scored the bulk of the runs. West Indian Greaves followed up with 5-26 but Northowram were indebted to Ashley Richardson (33) for getting them home.

Hopton Mills closed to within one point of eighth placed Liversedge after a 66-run triumph over their Roberttown Lane opponents.

Asif Ali took 5-38 as Hopton were bowled out for 161 with Jordan Graven (43) and Chris Scott (31) leading the way.

Ali top then scored with 31 in reply but Liversedge were bowled out for 95 with Umar Abbas (5-39) and Michael Carroll (4-27) doing the damage with the ball.

Spen Victoria were grateful when the rain arrived with them staring at defeat.

Spen were dismissed for as Danny Cross top scored with 66 and Evan Edwards (35) supported.

Cross struck eight fours and a six in his highest score for Spen as Sohail Hussain took 5-39.

Hussain was 98 not out when rain forced play to be abandoned with Brighouse on 175-4.

The experienced Paul Carrol made an unbeaten 68 to guide Buttershaw St Paul’s to a three-wicket win over Carlton as they overhauled 181-8.

The match between Keighley and Hunslet Nelson was abandoned without no play.