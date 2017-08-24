Hartshead Moor clinch promotion after derby success over Spen Victoria

Hartshead Moor secured promotion to Allrounder Bradfiord League Championship One with an eight-wicket win at Spen Victoria last Saturday.

Jack Hampshire Cup winners Hartshead are a staggering 72 points clear of second placed Altofts after 18 rounds and will be crowned champions if they pick up eight points at home to their nearest challengers this week.

Opening bowler Iain Wardlaw took his tally of wickets for the season to 72 as he claimed 5-44 as Spen Victoria were bowled out for 124, a score that was bolstered by a defiant 62 from George Deegan.

Mohammad Khan steered Hartshead to victory with 71, taking his tally for the season to 893 league runs.

Defeat leaves Spen bottom of the table, eight points adrift of Brighouse.

Hunslet Nelson’s promotion hopes took a hit when they were bowled out for 105 by Buttershaw St Paul’s and lost by nine wickets.

Altofts capitalised on Nelson’s defeat with a 141-run win over Carlton which lifted them into second place.

Kristian Miller hit a sparkling 134, which included four sixes and 15 fours and he was joined in a fifth-wicket stand of 187 by Luke Whitmore (74no) as Altofts made 253-6.

Carlton were in trouble at 55-8 but limped to 112-8 in their 50 overs as Daniel Sampson (25) and Joshua Thurwell (32no) shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 57.

Liversedge edged to a two-wicket win over Idle and they lie fifth in the table.

Slow left-arm bowler Asif Ali impressed with 4-37 while Wasim Khaliq took 3-25 as Idle were bowled out for 131, despite overseas player Deron Greaves (39) top scoring.

Liversedge didn’t find batting much easier but 52 from overseas player Ali helped them to secure a two-wicket success.

Mark Ashton (47), Chris Scott (45) and Jordan Graven (38) guided Hopton Mills to a decent total of 211-7 against Brighouse, with Sohail Hussain (4-63) pick of the bowlers.

Brighouse were dismissed for 79 to lose by 132 runs as Michael Carroll (4-14) and Umar Abbas (3-52) did the damage and Hopton boosted their survival hopes.