Hanging Heaton secure T20 Trophy triumph with victory over Undercliffe

Have your say

Hanging Heaton eased to a seven-wicket win over Undercliffe in the Bradford League Twenty20 Cup Final at Pudsey St Lawrence last Sunday.

Having been beaten by Pudsey Congs at the 2015 finals day and edged out by Bradford and Bingley in last year’s final, Heaton made it third time lucky to lift the trophy for the first time.

The Batley side will now go on to represent the Bradford League in next season’s National Twenty20 Cup.

Championship One side Undercliffe made a blistering start, scoring in excess of six runs an over in the early stages before they were pegged back by some impressive bowling at the death by Heaton.

Captain Gary Fellows also utilised his bowlers well, frequently rotating them so the Undercliffe batsmen were never able to settle.

Gulsheraz Ahmed was the mainstay of the Undercliffe innings, scoring 57 off 43 balls including five fours and three sixes.

Jack Holland (16) shared in a 53-run fourth-wicket partnership with Ahmed but Undercliffe failed to build on their positive start as they were restricted to 134-7 from their 20 overs.

Heaton used a three-pronged spin attack, with 11 overs of slow bowling costing 69 runs.

Occasional spin bowler Nick Connolly claimed 2-23 from his four overs but pick of the Heaton bowlers was paceman Tom Chippendale, who ended with 4-17.

Connolly and Fellows got the Heaton innings off to a terrific start, sharing a 78-run opening wicket stand.

Captain Fellows fell for 30, while Connolly went on to make 47 before he was trapped lbw by Billy Whitford. Heaton also lost Joe Fraser for a duck but Callum Geldart (20no) and David Stiff (16no) steered them to victory in 15.3 overs.

Altofts won the Group B Twenty20 Final, for teams in Championship Two and the Conference, defeating Sandal by eight wickets.

Callum Nuttall registered figures of 4-14 as Sandal were bowled out for 104.

Farrouk Alam then struck a fine innings of 55 not out from 35 balls as Altofts eased to victory.