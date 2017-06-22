Hanging Heaton overcome Collegiate to set up final showdown with Elsecar

Hanging Heaton will host Elsecar in the Royal London ECB National Club Championship group final this Sunday following a 29-run victory over Sheffield Collegiate on a blistering hot day at Bennett Lane.

The South Yorkshire Premier League high fliers arrived boasting an unbeaten record this season but were without their first class duo of Bill Root and Azeem Rafiq.

Hanging Heaton won the toss and elected to bat on excellent wicket.

Richard Foster was promoted to open the batting in the absence of Bradford Premier League leading run scorer Nick Connolly and he shared a 114-run opening wicket stand with captain Gary Fellows.

Foster made 48, while Fellows struck two sixes and six fours in his innings of 61.

Spinners Matthew Dixon (2-41) and Matthew Lee (3-44) fought back for Collegiate before the Hanging Heaton innings was boosted by another excellent partnership between Ismail Dawood and David Stiff (48).

Dawood finished unbeaten on 66, having hit five fours and two sixes as the home side closed on 262-7 from their 45 overs.

Although Hanging Heaton claimed early wickets, Collegiate’s middle order fought back with Luke Shutt (53) and Josh Varley (45) leading the way.

Lee struck four fours in a quick-fire 26 but Hanging Heaton held their nerve as Collegiate were dismissed for 233 in the 42nd over.

Dan Busfield led the way with 3-42, while Stiff, Tom Chippendale and Chris Goodair picked up two wickets apiece to see Heaton through.

The Bradford Premier League leaders will now bid to reach the national stages of the competition for the first time when they entertain Elsecar in the group final on Sunday.

Elsecar have reached the group final with victories over South Kirkby, Yorkshire Premier League high fliers Harrogate and Barnsley Woolley Miners.

The winners of Sunday’s Group Two final will face a trip to Lancashire to face the winners of the Group Four final between Heywood or Hyde in the last 16.