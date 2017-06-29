Hanging Heaton edged out by St Lawrence in thriller

Hanging Heaton suffered their first All Rounder Bradford Premier League defeat last Sunday when Pudsey St Lawrence edged a thrilling clash in front of a large Bennett Lane crowd.

The sides were nip and tuck in last season’s title race, which was won by St Lawrence, and it was the Pudsey side who prevailed to trim Heaton’s lead at the top to six points.

Hanging Heation were given an excellent start to their innings when Nick Connolly and Gary Fellows shared a 142-run opening wicket stand.

Fellows was eventually out for 79, caught by Adam Waite off the bowling of spinner Chris Marsden.

It was left for Connolly to lead from the front and he carried his bat for a splendid 107 not out, from 140 balls, including 11 fours and a six.

Connolly passed 650 league runs for the season and is comfortably the Premier Division’s leading scorer at the halfway point.

Marsden finished with 5-57 from 13 overs as Heaton failed to make the most of their excellent start and were restricted to 248-9.

St Lawrence made steady progress early in their innings but when opener Mark Robertshaw (34) was the fourth man to fall with the score on 94, Heaton appeared on course to extend their lead at the top.

Captain James Smith dramatically turned the course of the game as he made 90 from 73 balls, which included five sixes and 10 fours.

Marsden (20) shared a 57-run stand with Smith, who added 67 for the sixth wicket with Tom Hudson (27).

When Smith and Hudson fell in consecutive balls to Tom Chippendale (4-81) Pudsey still required 30 runs to win.

Steve Watts was caught behind by Ismail Dawood off Chippendale for 11 but Richie Lamb and Charlie Parker steered Lawrence over the finish line off the penultimate ball of the match.

Lamb made 15 not out from 10 balls to see his side home, and hit the winning runs.

Overseas player Muhammad Rameez (3-73) was the other main wicket taker for Hanging Heaton.

Heaton’s lead at the top is now six points from St Lawrence and Farsley as the season reaches its midway point.