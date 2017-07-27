Hanging Heaton edge past Hyde and reach National Cup quarters

HANGING Heaton recorded a thrilling two-wicket win over Cheshire Premier League side Hyde last Sunday to reach the Royal London ECB National Clubs Championship quarter-finals.

It was Heaton’s first venture into the national stages of the competition but the Batley side were forced to endure some nervy moments before progressing to the last eight.

Captain Gary Fellows made key contributions with bat and ball as the Bradford Premier League high fliers triumphed.

Hyde looked to be going well when they reached 129-2 after 20 overs, before being pegged back.

James Duffy struck a brisk 72 from just 46 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, before he was trapped lbw by Fellows.

Captain Danny Berry scored 55 at a run a ball before he aslo fell to Fellows, as his opposite number’s introduction into the attack and changed the complexion and the former Yorkshire all-rounder claimed 4-39.

David Stiff (2-26) and Chris Goodair (2-30) gave good support as Hyde lost their last six wickets for 59 runs and were bowled out for 214 in 39.2 overs.

Hanging Heaton were given a perfect start to their reply with Fellows and Richard Foster sharing an opening stand of 94.

Fellows was first to go for 46, but Foster went on to make 74 from 67 balls with three sixes and 11 fours before he was stumped off the bowling of Lewis Reeves.

Heaton also lost Callum Geldart to a bizarre run out when his bat hit matting laid down to protect an adjacent wicket and deflected into the air with him out of his ground

Spinner Daniel Cranmer (3-57) kept Hyde in the hunt as Heaton slipped to 199-7.

Stiff and Tom Chippendale shared a crucial 13-run stand to put their side on the brink of victory before Goodair edged the winning boundary which sparked Hanging Heaton celebrations as they finished on 217-8 off 37.3 overs.

Hanging Heaton are awaiting their opponents for the last eight after cup holders South Northumberland were expelled from the competition for playing an ineligible player.

York have been reinstated and face Liverpool Premier League leaders Ormskirk on August 6, with Hanging Heaton travelling to the winners on August 13.

Captain Fellows paid tribute to the club’s achievements, saying: “We had a really good day and put on a good performance and now we’re into the last eight and that is really good for the club.

“We had a bus that went over and a lot of people came to support us and it was really pleasing to see for us as players. It was great that so many spectators come over to watch.

“As a club, it is great to get as far as we have done in quite a prestigious competition. We will now go onto the next round and take it as it comes.

“Our consistency has been pleasing this year. As a club, we do enter a lot of competitions and we have been playing Saturday and Sunday cricket a lot of the time.

“The consistency and character we have had to show in some games has been really pleasing. But there’s a lot of cricket left yet.

“You are getting close to that part of the season where every game ends up being a must-win one.”