Geldart shows his class as Heaton power past York to book final spot

HANGING HEATON powered into the Yorkshire Premier Leagues Championship final with an emphatic 122-run win over York in Saturday’s semi-final at Headingley.

It was the first time Heaton had played at the home of Yorkshire but they were unfazed when asked to bat first by York and posted an impressive total of 312-4 from their 50 overs.

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite trapped opening batsman Nick Connolly for 11 but captain Gary Fellows and Richard Foster set the platform for the large total with a 104-run stand for the second wicket

Fellows stroked nine fours and was looking at building a big innings when he was judged lbw to Waite for 45 before Foster (27) was trapped leg before from the first ball of Jack Leaning’s spell of slow bowling.

Callum Geldart and Joe Fraser produced a second century stand of the innings.

Fraser struck a six and six fours before being caught by Tom Spearman off the bowling of Leaning for 48.

With the platform set, Geldart began to accelerate his innings and entertained the Headingley crowd with some superb shots.

Geldart struck three sixes — including an incredible switch hit into the Western Terrace off Leaning — and finished unbeaten on 90 from 79 balls.

He was supported in a 108-run stand for the fifth wicket by James Keen, who made his maiden half century for the club.

Keen struck three sixes and five fours in an unbeaten 52 from 45 balls as Heaton closed on 312-4.

Yorkshire duo Waite (2-88 in 15 overs) and Leaning (2-76) bore the brunt of Heaton’s powerful batting.

York boasted a very strong top order and needed a good start if they were going to challenge the daunting total.

Former Woodlands batsman Duncan Snell clattered two fours off David Stiff’s first over but was brilliantly caught at slip by Fraser for 12 .

Waite followed him back to the pavilion when he was trapped lbw by Stiff for nought.

When Yorkshire batsman Leaning skied an attempted pull off Chippendale and was caught by Muhammad Rameez for 22, York were 49-3 with the three big guns all out and that soon became 61-5 when Stiff removed Matthew Bell and Tom Brooks in quick succession.

Adam McAuley (37) and Charlie Elliott (53) offered resistance with a 79-run stand before both fell to left-arm spinner Rameez (2-55).

Chris Goodair sealed Heaton’s place in the final by dismissing Tom Pringle and Oliver Leedham to end with 2-5 and set up Sunday’s meeting with Wakefield Thornes.