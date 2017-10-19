Wood fires fine hat-trick in impressive Liversedge win

Andrew Wood fired a hat-trick as Liversedge ended a four-match winless run with a 3-2 victory over Parkgate in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Victory will boost Liversedge’s confidence ahead of Saturday’s tasty FA Vase first round tie away to Ashton Athletic.

Wood gave Sedge a 12th minute lead against Parkgate and added his second after 65 minutes.

Parkgate pulled a goal back through Jassim Alali after 77 minutes and levelled through Kieran Hirst soon after only for Wood to complete his hat-trick five minutes from full-time to ensure Sedge claimed all three points.

Liversedge dominated long periods of last Saturday’s game against high flying Handsworth Parramore but they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Clayborn.

Jon Froggett’s seventh minute goal settled matters but Sedge were left to rue a host of missed opportunities.

Joe Walton and Wood posed problems up front throughout as they attempted to get on the end balls knocked up to them.

Handsworth had named an unchanged side for the third consecutive game and it is this continuity which has helped them into third place in the table.

Handsworth took an early lead when Brad Nicholson’s long throw was helped on by Jon Hill for Froggatt to finish clinically from a narrow angle and claim his 13th goal of the season.

Sedge responded well and had the majority of possession as they pressed for an equaliser.

Walton latched onto a ball over the top but was unable to convert the chance.

On the stroke of half-time, Walton broke into the area again and this time he was pushed in the back by Parramore defender Bradley Nicholson to win a penalty.

Brandon Kane had an excellent game but was unable to convert the golden chance as he smashed the resulting penalty kick against the crossbar.

Sedge looked to have converted the rebounded but the goal was disallowed as a lineman flagged for offside.

Froggatt was forced off injured early in the second half and the visitors rarely threatened after this.

Liversedge poured forward, producing constant attacks and Handsworth were indebted to goalkeeper Gary Stevens, who made a number of excellent saves to preserve the lead.

Tom White’s looping header fell the wrong side of a post, while Stevens produced a brilliant save when the ball was heading for the top corner off a defender.

When Stevens was finally beaten, a defender was on the goalline to hack the ball clear and despite continued dominance, Liversedge were unable to force the equaliser.