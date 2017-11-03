Town win derby to go second behind unbeaten table toppers

Mirfield Town climbed to second in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division with a 3-1 win at home to neighbours Saville Arms.

Despite the win, Mirfield are five points behind 100 per cent league leaders Linthwaite after the opening five matches. Jermaine Davies hit Saville Arms’ consolation as they slip to fifth.

Leaders Linthwaite secured their fifth straight victory with a 3-2 win over FC Walkers Hounds, who had Dean Siddiq and Carl Sykes on the scoresheet.

Roberttown Rovers are third after Austin Broadbent and Adam Williams both hit braces in a 6-4 win at AFC Chickenley.

Ash Woods and Mathew Bolton hit the others in Roberttown’s third win of the season with Shaun McDaid (two), Tim Clarke and Levon Zserdicky replying for Chickenley, who stay two points above St John Fisher.

Wire Works are the new leaders of the Championship after Craig Smith (two), Dom Harris and Nolan St Hilaire all netted in a 4-3 win over previous leaders Mount Pleasant. Adam Rawat, Ismail Loonat and Muhammad Omar scored for Mount, who slip to third following their second defeat of the season.

Gary Price hit a hat-trick for Deighton WMC as they climbed above Mount Pleasant into second place with a 7-3 win over Ravenswharfe. Connor Rowe bagged a brace for Deighton who also had Bryan Bradshaw and Ben Simpson on target.

Ravenswharfe hit back through a Ben Smith double and Sam Hewitt’s goal.

Wellington Westgate hit five second half goals in a 7-2 win at Overthorpe SC, who replied through Dom Simpson and Steve Hadden.

Scholes Athletic secured a first success of the season with a 4-1 win over The Yorkshireman thanks to a Mark Lambert double plus strikes from Jonathan Irving and Niall Woodcock. Craig Bent replied for the visitors.

Scholes are third-bottom after Hanging Heaton Cricket Club’s game against Clifton Rangers was postponed.

Division One leaders Inter Batley suffered a shock 4-3 defeat against mid-table Snowdon, who scored through Arron Kennedy, Irfan Ali, Atif Basharat and Waqar Bashir.

Inter remain top but Battyeford have closed the gap to six points, while they also have four games in hand.

Battyeford earned a fourth straight league win, 3-1 at home to St Ignatius, who replied through Josh Britton.

Clifton Rangers Reserves won 9-0 at home to Linthwaite Reserves while Wike Horse beat Clifton Rangers Athletic 4-3.