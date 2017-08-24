Super sub Fogarty bags FA Cup brace

LIVERSEDGE are dreaming of FA Cup glory after producing a giantkilling act to send Evo Skik side Ramsbottom United crashing out in last Saturday’s preliminary round tie.

Liversedge’s brave cup performance looked like ending in defeat after Lee Gaskell headed Ramsbottom ahead in the second half.

Roy Fogarty was introduced from the bench 10 minutes from full-time and he grabbed a dramatic last minute equaliser with a 20-yard shot.

With a replay at Clayborn looming, Fogarty netted his second deep into stoppage time to send Jonathan Rimmington’s men into the first qualifying round.

Jerome Williams had put Ramsbottom ahead with a 15th minute goal as the home side hit Sedge on the break following a spell of pressure.

Devonte Morton equalised 10 minutes before half-time when he got behind the defence, latching onto a long ball before rounding the goalkeeper to slot home.

Gaskell looked to have put Ramsbottom on course for the next round when he headed home a 54th minute corner until Fogarty’s late heroics saw Liversedge turn the game on its head and send the hosts crashing out.

Liversedge now travel to Sunderland RCA in the first qualifying round on Saturday September 2.

Sedge maintained their unbeaten start in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Tuesday when they fought out a 2-2 draw with Garforth Town.

Garforth took a 15th minute lead when Lee Turner’s low shot evaded the defence and goalkeeper and went in off the base of a post to put the visitors ahead and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Sedge levelled early in the second half when that man Fogarty latched onto Morton’s through ball to slot home.

Garforth regained the lead when Turner converted a 67th minute penalty for his second goal of the night.

But sedge rescued a point eight minutes from time when Aaron Fell hit a screaming 30-yard volley which flew into the net.

Liversedge have now drawn two and won one of their opening three league matches and will look to maintain their excellent start to the season.

Sedge face a tasty derby trip to Thackley on Saturday, with the homne side lying two points above Rimmington’s men having played a game more.

The Clayborners are also on the road next Tuesday as they travel to Barton Town, who have picked up just a point so dar.