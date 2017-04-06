St John Fisher close on Premier title after emphatic win over rivals Birstall

St John Fisher took a huge step towards retaining the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title and completing the first leg of a treble as they thrashed second placed Birstall CC 8-1 on Tuesday.

The win saw Fisher move five points clear of Birstall at the top and they still have two games in hand.

Fisher had earned a 1-1 draw against fellow title hopefuls Mirfield Town last Sunday.

Adam Brown netted for Mirfield while Matthew Thompson earned a point for Fisher, who are now closing in ion the crown.

Woodkirk Valley moved into third place on Tuesday after a 4-3 win over Mount Pleasant and they are seven points behind Fisher with a game in hand.

Bottom side Heckmondwikle Town had Bradley Maude and Craig Bentley on the scoresheet as they drew 2-2 at Navigation last Sunday.

Scholes Athletic’s Division One promotion hopes were severely dented as they lost 2-1 at home to Deighton WMC last Sunday.

Gary Price and Brian Bradshaw netted for Deighton leaving Scholes a point outside the promotion places with only one game to play.

Old Bank WMC enjoyed a 5-1 win over bottom side St Ignatius thanks to a brace from Robert Evans plus strikes from Tom Frizzell, Tom Crabtree and Liam Ramsden. Rob Smith hit the St Ignatius consolation.

Robert Stenhouse, Corey Joshua, Danny Craven and Joshua Holmes scored in Ravenswharfe’s 4-1 win at Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Clifton bounced back on Tuesday, beating St Ignatius 5-1 to leave their opponents bottom.

Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves clinched the Division Two title in emphatic style last Sunday, winning 7-0 at Linthwaite Reserves.

Dominic Simpson hit a hat-trick, Gareth Marshall fired a brace with Lee Davey and Kristian Angus completing the tally.

Snowdon recorded a quickfire double as Irfan Ali (two) and James Heeley scored in a 3-2 at Clifton Rangers A last Sunday before they beat Wike Horse 3-1 on Tuesday.

Promotion chasing Wire Works drew 2-2 with Linthwaite Reserves on Tuesday.