Six of the best sees Lower Hopton emerge as Premier Division title favourites

Lower Hopton have emerged as the new West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division title favourites following a run of six straight victories.

Hopton overcame title rivals Golcar United 4-2 last Saturday and have moved second in the table, two points behind Newsome with a game in hand.

With no cup commitments to hamper their run-in, Hopton will also play five of their six remaining league games at home.

Nathan Alexander bagged a first half hat-trick, while Nathan James also netted, as Hopton raced into a 4-0 lead at Golcar.

United hit back with goals from Simon Thompson and Frasier Beckett but couldn’t prevent Hopton securing another victory.

Littletown have slipped to fourth place, four points behind Newsome with a game in hand, after they suffered a 3-1 win at home to Honley.

Joe Jagger’s second half goal proved a mere consolation for the Beck Laners, who faced Wyke Wanderers in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-final at Liversedge last night (Thursday) before a trip to third placed Golcar on Saturday.

Littletown still have to meet Lower Hopton but just two of their remaining six league games are at home.

Hunsworth handed themselves a Division One lifeline with a 4-2 win at third-bottom Tyersal.

Richard Normally, Jordan Brunt, Courtney March and Jack Meakin scored for Hunsworth, who are now just four points behind third-bottom Tyersal with both sides having three games remaining.

Lower Hopton Reserves eased into the Division Two Cup final with an 11-0 win over Tyersal Reserves as Craig Beggs led the way with a hat-trick.

Nial Trewick-Wood and Mick Carlton scored a brace apiece, while Bobby Evans, Oliver Rounding, Matt Evans and Bradley Hayton also netted as Hopton booked a cup final date with TVR United.

Hartshead’s West Yorkshire League Division One title hopes suffered a set back last Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Whitkirk Wanderers.

Defeat left Hartshead two points behind leaders Hall Green United going into last night’s top of the table showdown.

George Brook and Stefan Godbold netted for Howden Clough but they suffered a 5-2 defeat at home to Leeds Modernians.

Wyke Wanderers warmed up for last night’s Wheatley Cup semi-final against Littletown with a 3-1 win at Boroughbridge.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves lost 5-0 at Leeds City Reserves in Alliance Division One, while Hartshead Reserves stay second in Alliance Division Two after a 3-1 win at Old Centralians Reserves.

Robert Johnson hit a consolation goal as Batelians slipped to a 6-1 defeat against Yorkshire Amateur League Division One promotion chasers Horsforth St Margarets.

Dewsbury Rangers could still become embroiled in a relegation fight after slipping to a 1-0 defeat at strugglers Rothwell.

Norristhorpe suffered a 7-0 thrashing away to Garforth Crusaders.

It was a disappointing day all-round for local sides as Dewsbury Rangers Reserves lost 4-0 at Morley Town Thirds in the Supplementary Cup.